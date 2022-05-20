HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 53,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 14.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

