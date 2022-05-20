Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

