Hovde Group Cuts Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $7.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,981 shares of company stock valued at $184,262 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.