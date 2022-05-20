Hovde Group Cuts Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $7.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.
NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.
In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,981 shares of company stock valued at $184,262 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
