Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Paul Hayes Acquires 286 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes bought 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.78) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,224.68).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Paul Hayes bought 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($186.39).

On Friday, March 25th, Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($124,042.90).

On Friday, March 18th, Paul Hayes bought 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £146.88 ($181.07).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 663.60 ($8.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 630.80 ($7.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.15). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 752.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 818.22. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.50) to GBX 941 ($11.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.34) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.60) to GBX 940 ($11.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.13) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 969.33 ($11.95).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

