Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0959 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.009465.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $10.35 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($67.71) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($69.79) to €60.00 ($62.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($72.92) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

