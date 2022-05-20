Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0959 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.009465.
Shares of BOSSY opened at $10.35 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
