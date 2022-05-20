Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Buys $1,216,438.24 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Dale Chappell purchased 545,488 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,345,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Dale Chappell purchased 173,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $340,452.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

HGEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 1,712,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,417. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 24,421.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

