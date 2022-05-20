Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Acquires 173,700 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Dale Chappell bought 173,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $340,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,066,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,810,487. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Dale Chappell purchased 545,488 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24.

On Friday, March 11th, Dale Chappell acquired 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

Shares of HGEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.26. 1,712,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.01. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 24,421.51%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Humanigen by 13.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humanigen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

