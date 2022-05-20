Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.83.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

H traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.46. 658,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.64. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.16%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

