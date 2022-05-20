IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. IBEX reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

IBEX traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $16.00. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $295.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.