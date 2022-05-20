Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

ICHR traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $27.68. 5,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $792.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 1,341.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 167,103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,947,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Ichor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

