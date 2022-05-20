iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) to Release Earnings on Friday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $0.81 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. State Street Corp increased its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 34,283 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

