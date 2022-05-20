Icosavax, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Icosavax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Icosavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

ICVX opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mcdade bought 42,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Icosavax by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Icosavax by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Icosavax by 68.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

