IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.26. IDEX has a 52 week low of $179.30 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

