iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of IHRT opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 40,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $154,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

