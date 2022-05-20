IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get IMARA alerts:

IMRA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded IMARA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMARA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of IMRA opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.60. IMARA has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 552,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,852,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 632,817 shares of company stock valued at $893,025. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IMARA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IMARA in the third quarter worth $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the third quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMARA (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.