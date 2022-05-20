Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by UBS Group to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMVT. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Shares of IMVT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $441.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,163 shares of company stock valued at $168,229. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

