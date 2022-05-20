Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 184.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of IRT opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,559,000 after purchasing an additional 838,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

