Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.50 ($40.10) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.04) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.24 ($44.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($13.99) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($20.52).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

