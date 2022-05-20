Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Simon Owen Purchases 11,250 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) insider Simon Owen purchased 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.02 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$45,225.00 ($31,625.87).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.