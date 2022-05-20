Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Simon Owen Purchases 11,250 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) insider Simon Owen purchased 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.02 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$45,225.00 ($31,625.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code Â’INA'.

