InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

INM opened at $0.79 on Thursday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.13.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

