Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $196,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $219,891,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.