Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.12. 279,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,440. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.
In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
