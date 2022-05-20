Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.12. 279,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,440. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.