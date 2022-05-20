Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Hagan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $11,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATLO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ames National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 256.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 152.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

