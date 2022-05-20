Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Hagan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $11,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ATLO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ames National (ATLO)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.