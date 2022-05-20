Insider Buying: Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) Director Virginia Moore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,842.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 245,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,554. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

