Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Buys 13,072 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 13,072 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $30,065.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,495,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,934.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 42,914 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,702.20.

On Friday, May 13th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 14,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $32,060.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 24,596 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $56,324.84.

On Monday, May 9th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 49,221 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $111,731.67.

On Thursday, May 5th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 16,903 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $38,369.81.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular bought 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $2,908.29.

On Thursday, April 28th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 23,381 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,243.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $31,489.79.

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $40,565.30.

Shares of ABIO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 26,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,647. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

