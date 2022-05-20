Insider Buying: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CAR traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.68. The stock had a trading volume of 996,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,821. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.
CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.83.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
