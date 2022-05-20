Insider Buying: Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires 9,469 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) insider Yngve Myhre acquired 9,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £4,166.36 ($5,136.05).

Shares of Benchmark stock opened at GBX 45.99 ($0.57) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.96. The firm has a market cap of £323.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. Benchmark Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.90 ($0.81).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

