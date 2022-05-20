Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $23,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $15.47.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
