Insider Buying: Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1 – Get Rating) insider Russell Goodman purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,500.00 ($46,503.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Credit Intelligence Company Profile

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services within the credit funding sector operating in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

