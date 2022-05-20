Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases 30,991 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $94,832.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,677,377.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CXDO stock remained flat at $$3.07 during trading on Thursday. 65,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,010. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

