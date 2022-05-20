Insider Buying: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Buys 138,000 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $994,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,497,456 shares in the company, valued at $97,316,657.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

