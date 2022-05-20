Insider Buying: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Buys 138,000 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $994,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,497,456 shares in the company, valued at $97,316,657.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $29.75.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
