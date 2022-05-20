Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $46.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General American Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General American Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 20.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

