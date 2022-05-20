Insider Buying: Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) Director Antonio Canton bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$10,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,624,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,405,621.30.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Antonio Canton purchased 500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$92.50.

On Saturday, May 14th, Antonio Canton purchased 72,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Antonio Canton purchased 74,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,690.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$487.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Antonio Canton purchased 6,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,267.50.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Antonio Canton purchased 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$2,283.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Antonio Canton purchased 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,450.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Antonio Canton bought 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

Gold Springs Resource stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,792. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market cap of C$47.10 million and a P/E ratio of 30.83.

Gold Springs Resource ( TSE:GRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

