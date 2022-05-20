Insider Buying: IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($866,617.36).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 709 ($8.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 794.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 791.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IG Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 689.50 ($8.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.68).

A number of research analysts have commented on IGG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.92) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.50).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

