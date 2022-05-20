Insider Buying: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CEO Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of INFN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,176. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.
About Infinera (Get Rating)
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
