Insider Buying: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CEO Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,176. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.