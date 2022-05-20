Insider Buying: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Purchases 650 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBHT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.14. 12,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,616. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 183.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 63,252 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 189.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $13,242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $1,975,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

