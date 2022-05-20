Insider Buying: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Buys 59,700 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,409.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 85,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $493,850.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,764,705 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $8,999,995.50.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 576,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,680. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $371.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

