Insider Buying: Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, James Christopher Hunt bought 5,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $12,700.00.

On Monday, March 21st, James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.

Shares of NYSE LFT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,361. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.18. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 483,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.