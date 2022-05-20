Insider Buying: OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) Insider Buys 5,800,000 Shares of Stock

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 5,800,000 shares of OKYO Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £348,000 ($428,994.08).

Shares of LON OKYO opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.85 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.49. OKYO Pharma Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

