Insider Buying: Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) Director Rick Skauge purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,306,217.96.

Shares of TSE:OLY traded up C$0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching C$58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of C$44.05 and a one year high of C$58.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.75 million and a P/E ratio of 21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.87.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.