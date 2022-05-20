Insider Buying: Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) insider Matthew Wakefield bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,250 ($5,239.15).

LON OBD traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 18.05 ($0.22). 118,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.40. The company has a market cap of £18.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.83).

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.