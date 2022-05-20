Insider Buying: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Buys 477,824 Shares of Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 46,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. StockNews.com cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Radius Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Radius Health by 631.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

