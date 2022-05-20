Insider Buying: TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Harlan F. Weisman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $12,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 110,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $139.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFFP. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

