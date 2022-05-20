Insider Buying: TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Buys 4,615 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Harlan F. Weisman purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,615 shares in the company, valued at $80,382.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 110,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,374. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

