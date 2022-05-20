Insider Buying: The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Insider Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,520 ($20,364.89).
Nicholas Macpherson GCB also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 5,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £23,950 ($29,524.16).
SAIN stock traded up GBX 5.99 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 471.49 ($5.81). 404,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £831.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.52. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 437.87 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($6.76).
About Scottish American Investment
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
