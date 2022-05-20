Insider Buying: TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) CEO David P. Southwell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,932.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 40,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

