Insider Buying: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Chairman Purchases 154,803 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 154,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $495,369.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,577,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 328,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $149.83 million, a P/E ratio of -287.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $12.05.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
