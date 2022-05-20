Insider Buying: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Chairman Purchases 154,803 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 154,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $495,369.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,577,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 328,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $149.83 million, a P/E ratio of -287.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

