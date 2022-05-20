Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,551,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 303,411 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in VOXX International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VOXX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

