Insider Selling: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Sells 940 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total transaction of C$42,408.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,551,685.31.

Angelo Bartolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.60, for a total transaction of C$89,200.00.

AIF traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$44.29. 32,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 164.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.92. Altus Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$43.49 and a 12 month high of C$72.33.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2612771 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.55.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

