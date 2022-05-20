Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) COO Sells 1,146 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 1,146 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $23,493.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ANAB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 167,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,539. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $588.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.17.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
ANAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.
AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.