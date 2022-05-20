Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) COO Sells 1,146 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 1,146 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $23,493.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ANAB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 167,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,539. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $588.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.17.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

